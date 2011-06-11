Gavin Nelson

32px Small Icon Set Release!

32px Small Icon Set Release! 32px small icon set release globe blueprint light switch sign downloads
Download color palette

Made these in the past two days mainly as practice and for personal use but I have decided to release them! You can download the iContainer, ICNS, ICO, and PNG files here. http://cl.ly/7Wj9

Hope you enjoy!

Posted on Jun 11, 2011
