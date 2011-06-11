Edokoa

Really Early Sketch

Edokoa
Edokoa
  • Save
Really Early Sketch sketch van
Download color palette

This is the earliest thing I've ever posted. Just quick sketching / basic color for a new thing I'm working on. Just some Insight in my (loosy) sketches.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 11, 2011
Edokoa
Edokoa

More by Edokoa

View profile
    • Like