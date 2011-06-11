Cookies for geeks

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Our studio decided to give something to our clients at meetings and those who come to our office. Why not? We didn't want do present the same old labeled stuff (pens, notepads). Thus the thought occurred: why not to treat our guests with some yummy-yummy? It should not melt or get spoilt fast – so we came up with the cookies. Cookie-logo? But we don't have an actual logo. And what if they will be shaped as icons of popular social networks and other geek stuff? Indeed, the majority of our clients — web studios and agencies — are real geeks.
More complete information about this project you can find in our blog:
In Russian: http://ru-estivastudio.livejournal.com/35636.html
In English: http://en-estivastudio.livejournal.com/27603.html