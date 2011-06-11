Collin Henderson

Tumblr Redesign

tumblr redesign
Decided to start a redesign of my Tumblr yesterday. Aiming for a super clean, and readable design.

You can see the live WIP here: http://notes.syropia.net

Still working on adding different posts types, notes, etc. so they aren't all there.

Posted on Jun 11, 2011
