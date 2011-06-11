Jonathan Williams

Behind the Headlines homelessness editorial soup kitchen cuts street illustration
Working drawing for a feature about homelessness. News stories about funding cuts to homelessness services are everywhere but how are they affecting those on the street?

Posted on Jun 11, 2011
