Q11 Tumblr Theme

Ok, so I really like Matthew Skiles wood wallpaper, you caught me. Sue me ..Yeesh!

This is my first rodeo, as far as tumblr is concerned, so it's actually taking a lot longer that I'd thought I though it would to write the css. here's a full screenshot. Any tips, or input?

Photo by Alexander C. Sprungle

Posted on Jun 11, 2011
