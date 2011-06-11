Brad Ellis

iCloud Icon

After a long week of drinking at WWDC, I relaxed tonight by duplicating the iCloud icon in Photoshop.

Its made with 22 layer styles, 20 layers 20 vector masks and 3 groups.

Props to the peeps who made the original, which is here: http://www.apple.com/icloud/

Posted on Jun 11, 2011
