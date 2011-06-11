Dave Yankowiak

Tweak My Theme 2.0

Tweak My Theme 2.0 logo handwritten
Working on a new version of the Tweak My Theme logo to go along with the new site. Just want something simple & text-driven. Comments & suggestions welcome!

Posted on Jun 11, 2011
