Silos

Silos silos typography orange
A more complex look of the Silos's logo.
Silos is a building with ateliers in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal.
And this was planned to be painted in one of there wall.

More info https://www.facebook.com/ateliers.nos.silos/timeline

Posted on Jan 26, 2015
