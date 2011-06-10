Josiah Katz

Seth Bolte Branding

Josiah Katz
Josiah Katz
  • Save
Seth Bolte Branding musician helvetica schematic grunge branding
Download color palette

Starting a new brand and website for a musician friend!

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Josiah Katz
Josiah Katz

More by Josiah Katz

View profile
    • Like