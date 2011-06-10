Daniele Delgrosso

Bonne Chance!

Daniele Delgrosso
Daniele Delgrosso
  • Save
Bonne Chance! bonne chance typography grunge grey daniele delgrosso dandelgrosso retro pacifico
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Daniele Delgrosso
Daniele Delgrosso

More by Daniele Delgrosso

View profile
    • Like