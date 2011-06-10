Jordan Singer

Shelf Tumblr Theme

Jordan Singer
Jordan Singer
  • Save
Shelf Tumblr Theme shelf tumblr theme
Download color palette

I've been doing a lot of Tumblr theme work lately, and my newest theme design is Shelf. With inspiration from iBooks, I was able to do this with a lot of CSS3.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Jordan Singer
Jordan Singer

More by Jordan Singer

View profile
    • Like