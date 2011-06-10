Hector Mansilla

The Lightning-Filled Night

The Lightning-Filled Night
"This is the most beautiful night of all, the lightning-filled night: day, compared to it, is night."

This was Andre Breton's way of describing the surrealist thinking, I read it years ago but it always stayed with me. So I made a design inspired by it.

Bigger, full illo here.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
