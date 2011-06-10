Nick Snyder

Faster Horses revamp

Nick Snyder
Nick Snyder
Hire Me
  • Save
Faster Horses revamp badge orange horses zig zag
Download color palette

Doing a little visual refresh to my portfolio whilst I'm converting it to a responsive design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Nick Snyder
Nick Snyder
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Nick Snyder

View profile
    • Like