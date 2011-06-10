danijanev

Doors

danijanev
danijanev
Hire Me
  • Save
Doors doors logo open typography
Download color palette

Concept for "Doors" logo. Filled massive typography as wood itself, and open double doors. Hope you like the idea.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
danijanev
danijanev
•freelance designer •handlettering •typography •logos
Hire Me

More by danijanev

View profile
    • Like