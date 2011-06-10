Jonathan DeRouchie

Richie Hawtin - One City (Final)

Jonathan DeRouchie
Jonathan DeRouchie
  • Save
Richie Hawtin - One City (Final) minimal google map grey techno
Download color palette

screen grab of reskinned google map showing richie hawtins tour dates and real time track info during dj performances ( http://onecity.richiehawtin.com )

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Jonathan DeRouchie
Jonathan DeRouchie

More by Jonathan DeRouchie

View profile
    • Like