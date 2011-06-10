Addison

Storenvy hit 5k stores!

Addison
Addison
  • Save
Storenvy hit 5k stores!
Download color palette

Nothing innovative here, but I've always loved this effect and wanted to recreate it from scratch. Toughest part was figuring out how to fake the flip of the numbers.

It's always fun getting back into animation, even if in the littlest of ways.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Addison
Addison

More by Addison

View profile
    • Like