Zach Roszczewski

School District Iconography

Zach Roszczewski
Zach Roszczewski
Hire Me
  • Save
School District Iconography icons iconography icon set line consistent custom
Download color palette

Here are some highlights of a custom icon set I recently completed for an application that will be used by staff at a school district in the greater San Diego area.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2015
Zach Roszczewski
Zach Roszczewski
Icon & Illustration Design Studio. San Diego, Ca.
Hire Me

More by Zach Roszczewski

View profile
    • Like