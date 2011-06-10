Ben Briggs

It’s Vertical

Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs
  • Save
It’s Vertical bowtie dark mac skin snow patrol
Download color palette

What do all Bowtie themes have in common? They are almost always horizontal; I’ve never seen a vertical one.

So I decided to make one. It’s much better when you have an incredibly long track name and have to switch spaces (or minimise your windows) just to read it. This can be tucked out of the way.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Ben Briggs
Ben Briggs

More by Ben Briggs

View profile
    • Like