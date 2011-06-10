Eric Naumann

Lakers :(

Eric Naumann
Eric Naumann
  • Save
Lakers :( lakers wallpaper brown
Download color palette

I put together a few iPhone wallpapers for myself to prepare for this years potential Lakers 3-peat. i guess I was a bit premature in my celebration.

And I know, I know..."Lakers suck".

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Eric Naumann
Eric Naumann

More by Eric Naumann

View profile
    • Like