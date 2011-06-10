Daniel Burka

Older Milk Revision

Older Milk Revision milk logo
An older variation we considered for the Milk Inc logo. You can see the logo we actually used at http://milkinc.com/

We figured this had some shortcomings:

* Too trendy, not timeless enough

* Too complex for use in tight spaces (common in mobile apps like we're working on right now)

* A little weak visually. The logo we chose had more visual strength.

* A bit fashion-orientated from a brand standpoint.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
