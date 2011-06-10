Leighton Hubbell

Heraldry Lion in crest context

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Heraldry Lion in crest context lion logo design heraldry color crest shield icon mark
Download color palette

This is what the lion would look like in the crest design.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like