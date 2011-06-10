Leighton Hubbell

Heraldry Lion v3

Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
  • Save
Heraldry Lion v3 lion logo design heraldry black crest shield icon mark
Download color palette

Two-toned version that could work in one or two colors.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Leighton Hubbell
Leighton Hubbell
Art direction | Brand design | Illustration

More by Leighton Hubbell

View profile
    • Like