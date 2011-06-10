Scholastic illustrators contest entry

I'm honored to share that I've been chosen as a top 10 finalist for the Scholastic 'Read Every Day. Lead a Better Life" illustrators contest. My full illustration is the 4th one at the voting link. If you like my illustration please vote as many times as you want up until Monday, 6/13, at 9am ET! Thank you for the support! http://opinio.scholastic.com/opinio/s?s=5869