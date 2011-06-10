Kelvin Farrell

Shadowplay

Shadowplay shadowplay moon band logo white black decorative
Asking a question to help gain some feedback on this logo. Please answer without consulting google/myspace/facebook etc.

Q: Based on this logo, what genre of music would you say 'Shadowplay' play?

Thanks in advance for your answers. Everything will help greatly.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
