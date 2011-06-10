Jason Krieger

Drape

Drape silk sheet covered logo reveal hidden work
Playing with an idea of covering up the new logo for a coming soon teaser. Not sure if I'll use it, but fun to tinker with.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
NYC based... Product Designer. Photographer. Gamer.

