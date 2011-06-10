Edward Sanchez

Bird Bell

Bird Bell bird bell twitter app mac icon notifications
This is the icon for Bird Bell, an app I've been working on for the past month or so and it's now live at the Mac App Store. :-)

It notifies you of new favorites, retweets, followers and unfollowers on twitter! :-)

Download Here

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
