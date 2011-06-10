Aaron Dodson

Selfless

Aaron Dodson
Aaron Dodson
  • Save
Selfless typography hand drawn design swashes liagature
Download color palette

Frist attempt at vectorizing my sketches. Still working on cleaning it up in Illustrator.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Aaron Dodson
Aaron Dodson

More by Aaron Dodson

View profile
    • Like