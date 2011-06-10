Louis D. Wiyono | Wizmaya

Woof!

Woof! cartoon fun cute illustration character mascot dog puppy
First experience drawing using Corel Painter 11. Gotta say I'm hooked.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
