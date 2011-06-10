Clay Cauley

New Site, Social WIP

New Site, Social WIP icons css html wip social website design
On the left are the PS icons by Alfred Pereira. On the right are my CSS3 icons I am going to use on an upcoming website, modeled after his. The images (bird, ball, etc...) are going to be sprites.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
