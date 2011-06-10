Pawel Kadysz

iTheory Pro Start

iTheory Pro Start iphone ios ui interface
Here's a loading screen for iTheory / iTheorie app I am working on. This wheel at the bottom should bounce while the app is loading. I almost finished all the screens, so more previews coming soon.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
