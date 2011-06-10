Christopher Magruder

Quick Concept - Golf Streching Logo

Christopher Magruder
Christopher Magruder
  • Save
Quick Concept - Golf Streching Logo green logo golf grass streching exercise quick
Download color palette

A real quick concept idea for re-branding http://www.golfstretchingexercises.com/
Thoughts?

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Christopher Magruder
Christopher Magruder

More by Christopher Magruder

View profile
    • Like