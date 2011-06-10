Jesse Burton

Timeline2 interactive concept
Playing around with the second iteration of the timeline project I previously posted. Trying to imagine what it'd be like if J.J. Abrams directed an interactive financial services timeline. So... anamorphic lens flares to start.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
