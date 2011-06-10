Sacha Greif

Upgrade Now

Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif
  • Save
Upgrade Now button blue red toggle icons pictos pattern
Download color palette

Interestingly, it's always "upgrade now", "sign up now"… What's the big hurry?

I want to see an "upgrade in a couple days, if you feel like it" button…

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Sacha Greif
Sacha Greif

More by Sacha Greif

View profile
    • Like