Justin Mezzell

_38

Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell
  • Save
_38 ios interface ux ui gui iphone switch on off button quantic fox
Download color palette

So Apple has this thing where it doesn't so much appreciate you messing with their elements. Quality control, if you will. Which would be great if every app looked like a glossy iOS clone. However, Spire is not quite so ...2.0. In the effort to preserve the Spire aesthetic in the Settings menu, we've created a new way design for the toggle switch. It's above.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Justin Mezzell
Justin Mezzell

More by Justin Mezzell

View profile
    • Like