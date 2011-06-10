Dani Ward

What Cancer Cannot Do - Texture & Tagline

Dani Ward
Dani Ward
  • Save
What Cancer Cannot Do - Texture & Tagline color poster cancer what cancer cannot do branding franklin gothic georgia italic
Download color palette

Continuing saga of the "What Cancer Cannot Do" poster series. I'm making use of Liam's fantastic texture brushes. With the colors and the textures, I'm trying to create a really solid, earthy, almost tangible feeling that I feel is so appropriate for the subject matter.

Just starting the layout, but it's subject to change.

B3dd1e7dfc9268f152fd33deb33585ec
Rebound of
What Cancer Cannot Do - Logo (WIP)
By Dani Ward
Dani Ward
Dani Ward

More by Dani Ward

View profile
    • Like