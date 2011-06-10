What Cancer Cannot Do - Texture & Tagline

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Continuing saga of the "What Cancer Cannot Do" poster series. I'm making use of Liam's fantastic texture brushes. With the colors and the textures, I'm trying to create a really solid, earthy, almost tangible feeling that I feel is so appropriate for the subject matter.
Just starting the layout, but it's subject to change.