Vintage Card

Vintage Card diner vintage retro texture typography america
Sneak peak at a thank you card I've been working on. Gone for an American diner sign type feel.

Full view available: http://www.flickr.com/photos/caitlinmcevoy/5817998407/

Contemplating whether or not to add brushes in for a little more rustic/worn feel.

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
