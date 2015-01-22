Kudos is a little internal social network thing I worked on during my internship at Dropbox. It was an idea baked by Soleio, engineered by Missy, and designed (and pumped full of animations) by myself.

There’s so much that goes on at Dropbox that people aren’t formally acknowledged for, and Kudos gives people a way to thank those folks for their hard work, thoughtful gestures, and general wonderfulness.

Check out the attachments for some of the animations in their full glory!