Daniel Eden
Dropbox Design

Kudos

Daniel Eden
Dropbox Design
Daniel Eden for Dropbox Design
  • Save
Kudos animation web web app internal dropbox
Download color palette

Kudos is a little internal social network thing I worked on during my internship at Dropbox. It was an idea baked by Soleio, engineered by Missy, and designed (and pumped full of animations) by myself.

There’s so much that goes on at Dropbox that people aren’t formally acknowledged for, and Kudos gives people a way to thank those folks for their hard work, thoughtful gestures, and general wonderfulness.

Check out the attachments for some of the animations in their full glory!

kudos2.mov
4 MB
Download
kudos.mov
400 KB
Download
View all tags
Posted on Jan 22, 2015
Dropbox Design
Dropbox Design

More by Dropbox Design

View profile
    • Like