And we are live

And we are live
Project I have been working on for the last few months (apart from taking a couple of weeks out for personal reasons) has gone live.

All built on ExpressionEngine. Users can upload videos, songs, mixtapes as well as listen to them, rate them and save them to their profile. Also audio works on iPhone and iPad.

http://getrightmusic.com/

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
