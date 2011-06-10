Kyle Haapala

Crumble Corner

Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala
  • Save
Crumble Corner nav menu yellow gym fitness black texture grunge
Download color palette

Added a selected (and maybe over too) state as well as some details in the corner of the nav.

322dc999ef324300795dd414311663b8
Rebound of
Menu Option
By Kyle Haapala
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Kyle Haapala
Kyle Haapala

More by Kyle Haapala

View profile
    • Like