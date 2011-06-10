Joshua Boyd

Draplin for DSVC

Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Hire Me
  • Save
Draplin for DSVC long dog the stare aaron draplin ddc gary pencil illustration dsvc
Download color palette

I drew this as a gift for Aaron Draplin for the DSVC event. It's old, but I'm updating my portfolio site and came across it again. He gave me a bunch of great DDC Merch in exchange.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Joshua Boyd
Joshua Boyd
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Joshua Boyd

View profile
    • Like