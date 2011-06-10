Richard Meredith

Emma Davey

Richard Meredith
Richard Meredith
  • Save
Emma Davey logo brand identity celtic
Download color palette

Logo from the archives for a sadly no longer Welsh estate agency. Use of celtic shapes and ed for Emma Davey.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Richard Meredith
Richard Meredith
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Richard Meredith

View profile
    • Like