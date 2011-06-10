Nathan Pitman

...or pointy grads?

Nathan Pitman
Nathan Pitman
  • Save
...or pointy grads? grad arrow
Download color palette

This version also has tab icons... I think these are just overkill... make it too busy.

459cf0c379a901dc4235c05d9fc2d7ee
Rebound of
With tabs...
By Nathan Pitman
View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Nathan Pitman
Nathan Pitman

More by Nathan Pitman

View profile
    • Like