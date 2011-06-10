Aaron McAuley

Aaron McAuley
Aaron McAuley
Coverus Home logo black grey white texture umbrella insurance website layout header
Logo (and a lil bit o' the website) for a life insurance enquiry site I'm working on. the idea is that the site should be unobtrusive and focus the client on the video (which will be in that black section at the bottom). Would love to hear some feedback!

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Aaron McAuley
Aaron McAuley

