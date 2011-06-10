Shameless self-promotion.

Aaron McAuley

For the first time in my life I finally have business cards! and I had to make them myself...

They're actually UV-overprinted on the colourful side and look awesome but it didn't come out in my horrible phone camera pic. The style is going to carry over to my new website (coming real soon). what do you think?

