Max Steenbergen

Wii U Console

Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen
  • Save
Wii U Console nintendo wii u console icon 128px wii u
Download color palette

I love the direction Nintendo is going with their hardware design. This new Wii U console is not as intrusive in the living room as say the original Xbox. It's clean, simple, logical and a joy to look at.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Max Steenbergen
Max Steenbergen

More by Max Steenbergen

View profile
    • Like