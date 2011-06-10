Guy Haviv

Non Humans Are Tasty: Opening Screen

Guy Haviv
Guy Haviv
  • Save
Non Humans Are Tasty: Opening Screen gaming game gradients ui arcade
Download color palette

The opening screen for my arcade game concept: non humans are tasty.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Guy Haviv
Guy Haviv

More by Guy Haviv

View profile
    • Like