Ivaylo Nedkov

Funeko 5

Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Hire Me
  • Save
Funeko 5 ivaylo nedkov logo f ui
Download color palette

Concept - the six sides of the box creating letter "F".
Fun out of the box.

View all tags
Posted on Jun 10, 2011
Ivaylo Nedkov
Ivaylo Nedkov
Creative Director & Co-Founder of FourPlus Studio.
Hire Me

More by Ivaylo Nedkov

View profile
    • Like