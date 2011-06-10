Aaron Bushnell

Soft White UI

Soft White UI ui tooltip tag text input button tabs slider
Almost done! Going to release a PSD and (hopefully) a HTML/CSS/jQuery version.

Full preview here: http://www.aaronbushnelldesign.com/sandbox/soft-white/preview.png

Update: The entire PSD is available on 365psd: http://365psd.com/day/2-142/

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
