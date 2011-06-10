Chrissi Schmitt

Dribbble Passage logo
logo for a project which combines soft- and hardware solutions to create "mobility passages" for older people and helps them to master everyday-life. The working title of the project is "PASSage". My only concern is that the places symbol is not read as a "P" and the logo says "ass age" instead. :)

Posted on Jun 10, 2011
